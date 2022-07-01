Dominic Ball offers insight into 2022/23 preparation at Ipswich Town

Dominic Ball is one of four summer additions at Ipswich Town so far this summer after he reached the expiration of his contract at Queens Park Rangers.

The 26-year-old has notched up 103 appearances in the Championship and will be aiming to assert himself in the Tractor Boys’ squad during pre-season under Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich were outstanding defensively in the second half of 2021/22, and adding Ball to protect the back four should only make them more impenetrable next term.

Ball explained his approach to the upcoming campaign when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “We’ve got to start performing well as a squad, as a team.

“We’ve got to have a good team spirit.

“I think that will come.

“It’s very cliched, but we’ll take it a step at a time – the first game of the season, the first ten – and we’ll see where we are come Christmas.

“I’ve only been here a week, but all the lads, all the staff have been very welcoming.

“The fans I’ve seen about too.

“It seems like a really big club and it looks as if everyone’s on the same page, everyone wants the same thing and everyone’s going to give it their all this year.”

With Samy Morsy and Lee Evans developing a strong relationship in the centre of the park last term, first team opportunities could be limited in the opening weeks of the campaign for Ball, but the 26-year-old should ease his way into contention as the fixtures come thick and fast.

The Verdict

The pressure is on at Portman Road this summer, with the Suffolk club preparing for their fourth season since relegation to League One, and in that time they have not achieved a top six finish.

They looked more likely to than ever before under McKenna last season, and if they can successfully navigate the remainder of the transfer window, the Tractor Boys will claim one of the favourites’ tags for automatic promotion.

The board in place at Ipswich demonstrated just how ruthless they are going to be by getting rid of Paul Cook with the team on an upward trajectory last season, and the same could happen to McKenna if they do not burst out of the blocks.