Domingos Quina’s first words as a Barnsley player

Barnsley have completed the signing of Domingos Quina from Watford on loan for the rest of the season, as announced by the club this morning.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship league leaders Fulham, with an option to buy clause inserted into the loan deal, however the Portugal U21 international only managed one league start for the Cottagers and arrives at Oakwell in search of regular game time.

It is no slight on Quina’s ability that he was unable to cement a position in the Fulham starting XI this term when you look at the depth of quality in Marco Silva’s squad.

The attacking midfielder explained his reasons for joining the Tykes when he spoke to the club’s website.

Quina said: “I’ve missed being on the pitch and playing football.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me to come and play and help the team get back to where they should be, so I am really excited and can’t wait to get started.

“I see myself as an attacking player.

“I try to run forward and be positive with the ball.

“I like to dribble and have a shot, but I’ll also work hard and support the team.”

A relegation battle, particularly where the pressure is off, can be a nice platform for a loan player to play with some freedom.

The Tykes are crying out for a bit of creativity and imagination in the final third, Quina has that in abundance, and therefore Poya Asbaghi should show some faith in his abilities with an extended run.

The Verdict

Quina’s contract at Vicarage Road expires in the summer, therefore, if he is not offered an extension, there is a chance that he will be a free agent in the summer.

Such uncertainty can be unsettling for a player, particularly at such a young age, so it is important that Quina can make the most of this loan spell in order to attract potential suitors for next season.

It seems very unlikely that he would stay at Barnsley if it meant playing in League One next term, having previously spent time with Benfica and Granada the likelihood would be that he would find a move abroad.

After fairly frequent Championship and La Liga action in 2020/21, this season has seen Quina’s development stall a touch, but there is plenty of time for him to make amends for that with some positive performances for Barnsley.