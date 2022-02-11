Domingos Quina speaks out on time at Barnsley so far as Asbaghi’s side continue to struggle

Barnsley have had a season to forget this year and whilst there is still the rest of the campaign to play, they will need to start picking up points soon if they want to have any hope of escaping relegation.

They’ve drafted in some fresh recruits to try and help them, with Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi both arriving at the back end of January to try and help them push on in the second half of the year.

The former of the two has already begun to settle and revealed to the club’s official website that he feels the side ‘don’t feel beaten’ despite struggling to pick up points.

The 22-year-old has only featured in two league games for Barnsley so far but his creativity and attacking verve could really make a difference for them as they try and push on. The Tykes certainly need to change something – and start winning – soon, as they haven’t won a second tier fixture since November last year.

It’s a torrid run that has seen them sink to rock bottom of the division – and with Derby having had a points deduction but still managing to sit above them, it shows just how dire the situation has been at Oakwell.

Since his arrival though, Quina believes that his new side are playing some okay football – and that perhaps their showings haven’t been warranting the results that they have been getting.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the player said: “The first few games it’s hard to explain to be honest, because it feels like we are playing well enough but we are getting beat. It’s hard, but we don’t feel beaten.

“Everyone here is giving it their best, staff and players. If we can get that first victory, I think it would do wonders for the confidence. Then we lift off from there.”

If Barnsley can finally find that three points again, then it could certainly work wonders for them as they try to escape the drop zone.

The Verdict

Domingos Quina is certainly not a bad signing for the club to make, especially considering his experience and the fact he is certainly able to create things in attack.

He hasn’t scored many goals throughout his career yet but when you consider the amount of gametime he has had to work with, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. He’s managed just under 11 lots of 90 minutes in total during his time in the second tier, so without a frequent run in the team it can be hard for him to get going.

Now he’s at Barnsley, he could find himself utilised a lot more considering some of their other options. Quina can occupy the role just behind the attackers and help split open the opposition defence and hopefully create more for the Tykes striking options.

If he can help tee up more chances and add in some goals too, then it could really help them as they try and pull clear of a potential drop back down to League One.