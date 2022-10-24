Domingos Quina sends Watford message after Luton victory amid loan spell

Watford surely couldn’t have asked for a much better day yesterday after they defeated their bitter rivals Luton Town 4-0 in front of their own fans at Vicarage Road.

It was the first match between the two fans played in front of supporters since 2006 and Watford certainly made the quicker start on the day, with Keinan Davis producing a lovely improvised Scorpion kick finish to give the Hornets an early lead.

After a dominant Watford display for the most part, Luton had began to edge into the game slightly ahead of half time, however, Watford put a stop to their momentum when William Troost-Ekong scored as part of a set piece routine in the 45th minute.

Joao Pedro would make it three in the second half after a sloppy error from Ethan Horvath gifted him the ball in the 57th minute, only for the Brazilian to fire home.

Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr produced a patient and quality finish to make it four on the 79 minute mark and hand Watford an emphatic win over their rivals.

Indeed, it was a day for everybody associated with Watford football club to enjoy and it appears one man that did so was Domingos Quina.

A Hornets player, Quina is currently on loan at La Liga side Elche, but it appears he is still keeping an eye on how his parent club are getting on.

Posting on social media after the match yesterday, the Portuguese midfielder tweeted: “Good point away from home @elchecf💪🏿, 4-0 victory for the boys in the derby 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 @WatfordFC 🐝 🐝🐝🐝.”

Watford currently sit 10th in the Championship standings.

The Verdic

It’s brilliant to see Domingos Quina keeping an eye on Watford’s results whilst out on loan.

It shows that the Portuguese midfielder is still engaged with the club despite how things have gone for him at Vicarage Road in recent years.

Indeed, what future he has in WD18 remains to be seen, but certainly a message such as the one above will do his reputation among Hornets fans no harm whatsoever.

At 22, you just hope this loan spell in Spain works out for him and he comes back able to challenge for a place in this Watford side.