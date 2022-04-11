Domingos Quina hits back at Marco Silva’s comments on Fulham loan spell

Domingos Quina has refuted Marco Silva’s claims that he lacked commitment and work-rate during his unsuccessful loan spell with Fulham earlier in the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese midfielder headed to Craven Cottage on transfer deadline day in August from Watford along with team-mate Nathaniel Chalobah – Quina’s deal was a loan one but the Cottagers had the option to make it permanent at the end of the campaign.

Quina never made an impact though at the West London outfit, making just two league appearances under Silva and his last appearance in a league squad came on October 2.

Quiz: Did Fulham sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Nathaniel Chalobah Fee Free

With his final appearance coming in a January FA Cup clash with Bristol City, Quina headed back to Vicarage Road before moving to struggling Barnsley, where he’s managed to find consistent minutes.

Back in October though when he wasn’t making the Fulham squad, the 22-year-old’s desire was questioned by Silva – something that he doesn’t agree with to this very day.

“It’s not nice,” Quina told the Watford Observer.

“To me, that was the first time I’d heard that.

“If you can say one thing about me, I will always work hard.

“I think he could have said I need to work hard to understand the tactical side of his formation, or the game, but to say I just don’t work hard and I need to work harder, I disagree with that.

“But I respect them, and I respect his opinion.”

The Verdict

Following his split campaign last season with Watford and then Granada of La Liga, Quina was hoping to get regular minutes at one club under his belt.

But the same thing has happened in 2021-22 – you would have thought that he’d have challenged Neeskens Kebano for a starting place on the left wing but it just never happened for him.

We will never know if Quina really didn’t show enough in training to impress Silva but considering the results Fulham have gotten this season it’s hard to argue with his decision to leave the midfielder out.

Even though Barnsley are struggling, Quina has impressed at Oakwell but you have to wonder where his future lies beyond this season considering Watford were willing to let him go permanently to Fulham – a new challenge may await.