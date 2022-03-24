“Dominates midfield areas” – Aston Villa eye Sunderland player, Wolves and Leeds are competition: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa are one of a host of Premier League clubs scouting Sunderland’s Dan Neil, Football League World has exclusively learned.

Villa are said to be scouting Neil regularly but face competition from the likes of Leeds United and Wolves.

But would he be a good signing for the Premier League club? And is he ready for the top flight?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

He’s not quite ready to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League I don’t think, but I do think he is ready to be learning at a club like Aston Villa to get into the team in the near future.

He’s a very talented footballer and I am sure we’re going to see him playing Premier League football in his career.

That said, a move to Villa to work with the likes of Steven Gerrard would obviously appeal, given his reputation from when he was a player in the middle of the park.

Neil, in the future, is going to be a top player and so I think it’s a good signing for Villa in the long-term, even if immediately he may have to just pick up what lessons he can to start with before forcing his way in.

Declan Harte

It’s been a breakthrough season for the Sunderland midfielder, coming into the team at only 20-years of age.

Neil has been impressive for the League One side, proving to be one of their most important players.

But the step up to the Premier League does seem a bit early for Neil in his career.

Villa are a well run club who give chances to younger players, but a stint in the Championship might be needed before Neil can prove he is ready for the top flight.

Billy Mulley

Dan Neil has a very bright future ahead of him, with his rise to the first-team stage at Sunderland, and his ability to thrive within a side full of expectation, is a big reason why I expect to see him make it at the very top.

Possessing excellent technical ability, composure and maturity beyond his years, he is someone that dominates midfield areas when in possession.

He has also displayed a grittier side of his game on occasions this season, showing the desire needed to get to the very top of the English pyramid.

Aston Villa appears to be one of the better possible destinations for the 20-year-old, considering the continued trust they have placed in Jacob Ramsey.

Neil is bound to continue attracting higher-level interest as summer nears, with Villa Park certainly looking like one of the better places to continue his development.