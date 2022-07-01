Domestic competition pointed out as Burnley eye latest Man City raid

Burnley will face domestic competition in the race to sign Arijanet Muric from Manchester City, with an unnamed Championship club interested in the goalkeeper.

Vincent Kompany has set about bolstering Burnley’s squad swiftly after taking charge at Turf Moor, with a particular focus on bringing in players from his former club Burnley. CJ Egan-Riley has already signed, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis heavily linked.

The Athletic have noted their interest in Muric, along with the goalkeeper’s former loan club, Adana Demirspor.

In addition to that, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail reports that there is another Championship club interested in signing Muric heading into 2022/23.

Another Championship club and a couple in Turkey also interested in Muric, who was quite close with Kompany when he was around the Man City first team. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) July 1, 2022

Muric, 23, has only had a handful of senior opportunities at Man City, with his other appearances coming away from the club on loan.

During the 2019/20 campaign, he made four appearances for Nottingham Forest on loan in the Championship.

Another non-productive loan following with Girona, before moves to Willem II and Demirspor.

Last season, Muric made 31 appearances in Turkey and retained his place in the Kosovo international setup.

Burnley have sold Nick Pope to Newcastle United this summer and currently have Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Wayne Hennessey and Will Norris in their goalkeeping department.

The Verdict

There’s still a fair bit of depth in Burnley’s goalkeeping department, despite the loss of Pope. That’s something that the previous regime had a lot of pride in as well.

However, you can understand Kompany wanting his own man in, particularly one that he’s familiar with like Muric.

If Burnley are going to get their hands on the 23-year-old, though, it’s going to be tough given the level of interest now dripping out into the press.

Burnley will hope Kompany can work his magic and get the deal over the line.

