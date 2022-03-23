Dom Solanke and Lloyd Kelly take on FLW’s AFC Bournemouth quiz – Can they score 14/14?

How well do Dom Solanke and Lloyd Kelly know AFC Bournemouth?

Well, you’re about to find out as Football League World challenged the pair to a 14 question quiz revolving around all things Cherries!

Scott Parker’s side are enjoying a productive campaign on the pitch as they look well on course for promotion back to the Premier League, with Solanke’s goals and Kelly’s leadership and defensive nous proving key cogs in the south coast club’s arsenal.

So, how good is the pair’s Cherries knowledge? Watch the below video on FLW TV to see!

SUBSCRIBE to FLW TV if you enjoy the content!