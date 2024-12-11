Tyrhys Dolan and Dominic Hyam have responded to Makhtar Gueye’s message to Blackburn Rovers supporters.

The forward bagged the winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night to maintain the side's position in the play-off places.

Blackburn have now won five in a row to bring themselves back into contention for a top six position as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

Gueye signed in the summer as part of the club’s summer spending, and the winning goal against the Owls was only his third goal since his arrival, and his first in the Championship.

Makhtar Gueye’s message to Blackburn Rovers supporters

Gueye thanked the fans for their support during their trip to Hillsborough, where an important three points kept their positive momentum going through this busy schedule.

He has called the team a family, and believes they can keep going in the right direction after Tuesday night.

“A big thanks to all our supporters!” wrote Gueye, via Instagram.

“It’s a well-rewarded team effort.

“Together we’re a family!

“Let’s keep moving forward together!”

Teammates Dolan and Hyam both responded to the message to show their support for the forward.

“My g,” replied Dolan.

“Happy for you brother,” wrote Hyam.

Blackburn Rovers’ recent form

Blackburn Rovers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-0 win Hull City (A) 1-0 win Leeds United (H) 1-0 win Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 win Cardiff City (A) 3-1 win

Blackburn have shot back up the table again after a dip in form in the weeks prior, with John Eustace’s side now fifth in the table.

Five wins in a row make them the in-form side in the division at the moment, moving ahead of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night with their win away to Sheffield Wednesday.

The gap to Sunderland in fourth is now also only four points, with Rovers even holding a game in hand on the Black Cats.

Next up for Blackburn is a home clash against Luton Town on 14 December in a 3pm kick-off.

Gueye up and running is a boost for Blackburn

Gueye has had some good performances since moving to Blackburn in the summer, but hasn’t been able to find the back of the net until now.

Eustace will be hoping this will give him the confidence to shine even further in the team’s attack, which could take the team to the next level again.

This was a strong result for Blackburn, and they are proving their top six credentials with this run of form.

Going into 2025, other clubs will be starting to take notice of their performances if they can keep this up through the festive schedule.