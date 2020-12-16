Dom Howson underlines January obstacle Sheffield Wednesday will have to overcome

Sheffield Wednesday’s recruitment will be tested in the January transfer window, with Dom Howson highlighting that potential signings will be put off by the club’s league position in the Championship.

Currently, Wednesday are rooted to the foot of the Championship table and are without a win since Tony Pulis was appointed as the club’s manager.

The January transfer window is going to be massive for Wednesday. Howson has highlighted that deals will be done – in terms of incomings and outgoings – but money will be tight.

Additionally, Wednesday have to contend with the fact they are in a relegation fight in the Championship and that will put players off putting pen-to-paper on transfers.

Writing in his Q&A with Yorkshire Live, Howson conceded: “There will be some wheeling and dealing. Tony Pulis has already stated there will be incomings and outgoings. I don’t expect Wednesday to splash the cash. They didn’t in the last window and I think the strategy will be to use the loan market effectively and make a few canny permanent signings.

“Some players will be put off by their league position, just as they were in the summer by the points deduction. Despite that, I can see Wednesday signing a couple of new strikers, a winger and a left-back. They have to bolster their attacking resources to give themselves a chance of staying in the division.”

Wednesday were beaten 2-0 last night by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with the defeat a costly one in terms of the league standings.

Forest are fourth bottom in the Championship, but are now seven points clear of Wednesday, who have to dust themselves down quickly and prepare for Saturday’s meeting with Coventry City.

The Verdict

January is important for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having watched them lose to Huddersfield Town in the flesh, they looked like a squad that was beaten and in real trouble. It sounds like things haven’t improved and that’s such a concern right now.

Pulis needs fresh bodies through the door but, as Howson states, are they going to get players at a good enough level given their league position? It’s a huge window, but the obstacles could really hinder them.

The fans are worried and they have every right to be.

Thoughts? Let us know!