Journalist teases encouraging Sheffield Wednesday transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday look set to strengthen their squad once more in the January transfer window, according to Dom Howson at Yorkshire Live.

Darren Moore’s side sit seventh in the League One table right now and have a host of injury issues – Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and other key players are currently absent.

However, Wednesday’s strong squad have maintained a decent run of form and they sit level on points with the top-six.

Howson has been hosting a Q&A on Yorkshire Live today, where he’s outlined how Wednesday are only going to get stronger in the coming months through injured players returning and dipping into the January transfer window.

Discussing any potential title charge and competing for automatic promotion, Howson explained: “I think anything is possible. They are only seven points off Rotherham so if they can string a few wins together now then they can really start to apply some pressure to the other teams in the promotion battle.

“The good thing from Wednesday’s perspective is they have got injured players to come back and they will bring in a few new faces next month. This team should only get stronger in the second half of the season.”

Wednesday were 2-0 winners at Crewe on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory securing the points for Moore’s side.

Back-to-back home games now await the Owls, with Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion the visitors at Hillsborough. That’s backed up by trips to Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.

The Verdict

The squad at Hillsborough has plenty of talent as it is and, as Howson outlines, there’s some good players to come back from injury in the next couple of months.

Add that to the fact that Wednesday will look to add even more talent in the January transfer window and there’s no reason why Moore can’t launch an automatic promotion push.

They are only five points adrift of the top-two and seven of Rotherham United at the top of the table. There’s so much of the season to go, anything is possible.

