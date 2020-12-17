Dom Howson shares verdict on duo’s Sheffield Wednesday situation as key January transfer window looms

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis ‘doesn’t fancy’ attacking duo, Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga, according to Dom Howson.

Pulis has endured a tough start to life at Wednesday and is still searching for a win to give the Owls any chance of peeling themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

Goals are an issue for Wednesday, with Pulis using the likes of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson in attack. However, the Wednesday boss isn’t convinced he’s got the firepower at the minute, noting how he lacks a traditional No.9.

That’s despite having the likes of Rhodes and Kachunga cutting frustrated figures on the fringe.

In his latest Q&A with Yorkshire Live, Howson revealed his thoughts on Wednesday’s striker situation: “It would appear Tony Pulis doesn’t fancy Rhodes or Kachunga, hence why he keeps using Paterson as a lone front man.

“Pulis talked about how disjointed and unbalanced the squad is after the Barnsley loss. He thinks they have got five No 10s and no striker.

“With the way Pulis wants them to play, it is clear he will be in the market for a big, physical No 9 in January. An out-and-out target man.”

Wednesday lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest earlier this week and are now seven points adrift of safety in the Championship.

They take on Coventry City on Saturday at Hillsborough, knowing that even a victory will not be enough to pull them out of the relegation zone on Christmas Day.

The Verdict

Rhodes is in a position where his career just doesn’t look like it will get going again whilst he’s at Sheffield Wednesday. Hardly anyone is fancying him at Hillsborough and it’s tough.

However, things are different for Kachunga and you’ve got to feel sorry for him.

Monk signed him, was sacked and replaced by Pulis. Now, he’s out of the picture under the new manager and not getting a chance.

That’s cruel and it seems that after January it will be even harder for him to get games.

Thoughts? Let us know!