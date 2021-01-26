Dom Howson reveals specific hope Sheffield Wednesday have for the final week of the transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful of signing a striker this month, according to Dom Howson.

Currently, the Owls are without a manager and are plunged deep in relegation trouble in the Championship.

They sit 23rd in the table, with Dejphon Chansiri on the lookout for a permanent manager as well as juggling the January transfer window.

Bannan? Reach? – Can you name which Sheffield Wednesday player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Barry Bannan Josh Windass Jordan Rhodes Massimo Luongo

Jack Marriott will see out the season on loan with Wednesday from Derby County, but Howson has revealed that there are plans in place to bring in another striker this month. That potential arrival should be part of a couple of deals the Owls look to do.

Howson told his Q&A with Yorkshire Live: “I know Wednesday are hopeful of bringing in a new striker. January is not an easy market and Wednesday are looking for someone who is match hardened.

“Any player who comes in needs to improve the first XI and, ideally, hit the ground running straight away. I am expecting a manic end to the window. I can see two to three more players coming in.”

Currently, Wednesday sit 23rd in the table and six points adrift of safety.

Yet, the club’s FA Cup run means that they hold two games in hand over Derby, who currently occupy the place outside the relegation zone.

The Verdict

A striker would be a welcome boost for Wednesday this month.

The recent addition of Sam Hutchinson adds a defensive dynamic to the side, whilst Marriott staying put means that the Owls do have a decent striker option on the books.

However, there needs to be more added to the squad and a striker coming in to add more goals would give Wednesday a better chance of survival.

Thoughts? Let us know!