Dom Howson provides key insight as Sheffield Wednesday search for Tony Pulis successor

Sheffield Wednesday continue to weigh up their options as they search for Tony Pulis’ successor at Hillsborough.

Pulis was sacked as Wednesday boss after only 10 fixtures, with Wednesday motoring on over the New Year without a permanent manager in place.

Neil Thompson is in temporary charge of the side, with the caretaker boss overseeing Wednesday’s move out of the Championship relegation zone.

However, the search for Pulis’ permanent successor rages on and Dom Howson has revealed the the club are weighing up their options having held conversations with candidates.

It does seem, though, that Thompson will have another couple of fixtures to stake his own claim for the job.

In a Q&A with Yorkshire Live, Howson revealed: “The club have held conversations with candidates but they are still weighing up their options. It is looking increasingly likely that Thompson will take the match on Saturday. If he wins the next two matches, he will give Chansiri a real dilemma. You would have thought that there will have to be a decision one way or another by next week.”

Wednesday enter a critical Saturday-Tuesday double header in the Championship this week.

Thompson’s side take on Coventry City on Saturday, before hosting Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

Results going their favour and building on an impressive start to Thompson’s caretaker spell will boost Wednesday’s chance of surviving relegation.

The Verdict

Thompson’s fine job overseeing things means that Wednesday can afford to take time and weigh up this appointment.

Results are pulling Wednesday into a competitive position, which makes Wednesday’s pitch that little bit more appealing.

However, as Howson alludes to here, Thompson might actually be managing himself into contention for the job.

He’s picked up some outstanding momentum and a couple more good results this week only furthers belief he can do this job.

