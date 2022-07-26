Dom Howson drops two crucial details of recent Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement

Midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson signed a two-year contract when joining Sheffield Wednesday, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has revealed.

Bakinson completed a move to Hillsborough earlier this month, joining from Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old is one of eight new players to have joined the Owls’ first-team this summer, as they aim to mount a push for promotion from League One in the coming campaign.

Wednesday did not disclose the length of Bakinson’s contract, nor the size of the fee they paid the Robins for his services, when announcing the deal.

Now however, details of both have come to light, with Howson reporting that Bakinson signed an initial two-year contract with Wednesday, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, it is thought that the Owls paid a five-figure fee to sign Bakinson, meaning Bristol City will have received less than £100,000 for the sale of the 23-year-old.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather decent piece of business from Sheffield Wednesday.

An initial two-year deal gives Bakinson a decent amount of time to make his mark at Hillsborough, and ensures they will not be at risk of losing him for free next summer, if he enjoys a strong debut season.

The fact the fee is five figures also means this should be a comfortable financial deal for a club of Wednesday’s size, and ensures they have not lost out too much if this signing does not work out.

As a result, in what has been been a promising summer for the club in the transfer window, this does look like another impressive piece of work from the Owls’ recruitment team.