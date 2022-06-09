Dom Howson delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 23-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Mallik Wilks from Hull City to bolster their League One promotion push in 2022/23, as per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls were one of the strongest sides in the division from about November onwards and even entered the automatic promotion conversation towards the back end of the campaign.

Wilks has been something of a cheat code in League One in years gone by, his attacking numbers speak for themselves, and the 23-year-old would likely be a very popular addition at Hillsborough this summer.

Dom Howson delivered his verdict on the potential signing as part of a question and answers session for YorkshireLive.

He wrote: “I think he would be an excellent signing.

“He is a good age and has had success in the past at League One level.

“The change in manager at Hull has seen him fall down in the pecking order.

“Wednesday need more pace and athleticism in the team and he would certainly give them that.

“He is a versatile player.

“His adaptability would enable Moore to play numerous formations.”

Wednesday were not a million miles away last season, and if it was not for a disappointing opening few months of the season, they would have been right in the mix for the league title with Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United.

The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

Wilks certainly has the ability to be an effective forward in the Championship, but for a variety of reasons it has not quite clicked so far in his career.

At 23, there is plenty of time to rectify that and his arrival at Hillsborough would strike fear into every single one of the Owls’ third tier counterparts ahead of the new season.

There was an over-reliance on Lee Gregory’s goalscoring, when fit, last season and goals from midfield were also crucial in their rise up the table, but adding a player like Wilks to the side will give them the ability to produce some handsome scorelines on a far more regular basis than they were able to last season.