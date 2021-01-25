Dom Howson delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of 22-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have made a bid to sign Harry Pickering but Dom Howson has refused to label the Owls the front runners to sign the left-back.

The 22-year-old is impressing with Crewe Alexander in League One and is building plenty of EFL experience.

Pickering has made 147 appearances for Crewe across all competitions, excelling and catching the eye in the Championship.

Howson has revealed that Wednesday are one club interested, and have even submitted a bid for the left-back.

However, whether they are favourites to sign Pickering remains to be seen.

Writing in a Wednesday Q&A, Howson told Yorkshire Live: “I wouldn’t say at this stage Wednesday are front runners for Pickering’s signature but they are certainly in the race to sign him. They have tabled a bid for him. I agree he would be a good signing. One for the present and the future. He has already played over 100 matches in his career. A move to the Championship is the next stage in his development.”

Wednesday remain submerged in a relegation fight in the Championship, sitting 23rd in the table. However, they do have two games in hand on Derby County, who sit narrowly outside the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Pickering would be a good signing for Wednesday.

He offers them a young, exciting option in the defence and it’s a signing that most fans would be behind.

The question is whether they are the most attractive option for the 22-year-old.

A huge club, yeah, but they are in trouble in the Championship and that might outweigh the pull of a move to Hillsborough.

We will get a clearer picture as the transfer window concludes.

