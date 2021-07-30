Dom Howson alludes to Sheffield Wednesday stance as duo emerge on Darren Moore radar

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Marvin Johnson could potentially end their interest in signing Josh Sims on a free transfer, as per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

It has emerged over the course of the last 24 hours that Wednesday were in talks to sign Sims, who previously worked with Darren Moore during the pair’s time together at Doncaster Rovers.

However, it’s also been claimed that the Owls are looking at Johnson following his release from Middlesbrough at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to Howson that interest in Johnson could potentially end Wednesday’s interest in Sims, although the journalist did leave the door open to a future agreement, stating: ‘wait and see’.

Johnson, 30, made 42 appearances in the Championship last season under Neil Warnock, scoring three goals and registering a further four assists.

He provided good versatility too, with capabilities to play at left-back and on the left-wing, tripling up as a useful wing-back too.

Earlier in his career, Johnson featured on loan for Wednesday’s city rivals, Sheffield United, during the 2018/19 campaign. As Chris Wilder led the Blades to the Premier League, Johnson started three Championship fixtures, whilst also making a further eight appearances from the bench.

Johnson has also featured for Kidderminster, Motherwell and Oxford.

The Verdict

In an ideal world, Wednesday fans would surely like to see both Johnson and Sims arrive. Finances might not stretch to that, though, which leaves Moore with a decision to make.

Sims is a really exciting player, who at 24, could be a good long-term option for the Owls.

However, Johnson has a lot more experience and his ability to play in two or three different positions does mean he offers Moore something really useful.

He’s fluid between systems too, which Moore will like.

Thoughts? Let us know!