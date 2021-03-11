Dom Ball shares motivating message to rest of QPR squad ahead Huddersfield Town clash

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dominic Ball has issued a motivational message to the rest of the Rs’ squad ahead of the end-of-season run-in.

Mark Warburton’s side managed to make it back-to-back wins in midweek when they secured a 1-0 win against bottom of the table Wycombe Wanderers. The win lifted the Rs back into the top half of the table, but they are still 12 points shy of the play-off places so appear to face too much of a difficult task to threaten the top six in the last 12 games.

Ball himself has been left out of the starting line-up in the last two matches, with the 25-year-old dropping back down to the bench and West Brom loanee Sam Field replacing him alongside Stefan Johansen in midfield. The midfielder will still have an important role to play between now and the end of the campaign for Warburton’s side and has made 31 appearances in the league (Sofascore).

The 25-year-old appears to have reacted in the right way to being dropped from the starting line-up, and he has now shared a message on his personal Instagram page motivating the rest of the players for the ‘massive’ final 12 matches of the campaign. He also posted an image of him in training as the Rs gear up for their meeting with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The verdict

Ball’s message will be echoed by QPR’s fanbase who will want to see Warburton’s side start to build some momentum and end the campaign on a high note. It has been an up and down season for them with some spells where they have looked potentially in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap, and others where they have been in strong form picking up good results.

Warburton’s side are well clear of any relegation worries, but it does seem to be a massive task for them to close the ground on the top six. However, they will still need to keep plugging away as they will need to build some good form to take into next season when they might hope to challenge nearer the top of the league.

The 25-year-old will be hoping that he can force his way back into the side, but after successive wins Field is the one who will have the midfield role you feel for now. Ball’s versatility with him being able to also play in defence will help to cover any potential injuries the Rs get in the last 12 matches of the campaign back there.