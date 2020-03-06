Dom Ball sends message to QPR fans after claiming club accolade

Dom Ball was named Queens Park Rangers’ Player of the Month for February.

Ball, 24, joined QPR for free in the summer after being released by Aberdeen. It took a while for him to get in the QPR starting line-up, but since breaking through towards the end of last year he’s become one of the club’s best performers.

Sitting in-front of the defence, Ball has quickly earned a reputation as a hard-tackling, hard-working and dynamic midfielder, and many think he’d be a good candidate to take the armband should Grant Hall depart when his contract is up in the summer.

After scooping the award, Ball posted this message on Twitter:

Thanks for all the votes guys, now for a strong end to the season 🙌🙏 https://t.co/G0Y52FFHj8 — DominicBall (@DominicBall6) March 5, 2020

Plenty of QPR fans reacted to his post, and the love they have for Ball is clear. Inconsistency has been the story of QPR’s season under Mark Warburton, but Ball is consistently consistent – he never lets his performances drop below a certain level, and he’s fast become a fan-favourite because of it.

He’s started the last seven in the Championship and is bound to keep his starting spot for the trip to Preston tomorrow. Geoff Cameron has been partnering him in the two in-front of the defence, and his experience looks to be wearing off on Ball.

The verdict

He’s proving to be the signing of the season, let alone the free-signing of the season, and should Hall not renew his contract, Ball would be a great candidate to take on the captaincy.

QPR are in some good form going to Deepdale tomorrow, and a win could send them as high as 12th.