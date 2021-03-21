Dom Ball, Jordy de Wijs, Luke Amos: The QPR injury situation heading into March’s international break

With three wins and a draw in their last five games, QPR head into the international break in a rich vein of form.

The play-offs look out of reach for Mark Warburton’s side, though closing that 12-point gap on sixth is not impossible with the R’s still having nine Championship games to play this term.

With games against four sides in the bottom half of the table after the international break, Warburton will no doubt be keen for his side to come out firing when it is done.

Though it halts their momentum somewhat, the break could prove a positive for the west London club as it may allow some of their injured players to get back to full fitness.

Dom Ball was forced off late in the 1-1 draw with Reading yesterday after suffering an impact injury to his hip, despite being substituted on himself in the 65th minute.

Warburton revealed after the game that the R’s are set to assess that knock, as well as the groin injury that led to Hull City loanee Jordy de Wijs being substituted in the 49th minute against the Royals.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, the Hoops manager noted: “Jordy just tweaked a groin.

“He had it manipulated at half-time and hoped he’d get through OK. But he stretched at a set-piece and felt it, so we had to be careful.”

The break may allow that duo to recover in time for the game against Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the 2nd of April.

It seems that will come far too soon for Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, and Tom Carroll, who are all still sidelined with long-term knee injuries.