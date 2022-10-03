Dolan starts: The predicted Blackburn XI to face Cardiff on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking for back to back wins when they travel to face Cardiff City tomorrow night.

Rovers ran out 2-1 winners over Millwall on Saturday, with goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton-Diaz securing the club all three points.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, also secured a positive result at the weekend.

The Bluebirds salvaged a point late on against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Saturday’s result leaves Blackburn sitting sixth in the Championship at present, whilst Cardiff’s point saw them climb ever so slightly to 18th.

With the match set to take place in the Welsh capital, it should be a stern test for Blackburn, and with that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at a potential XI boss Jon Dahl Tomasson could select for the match.

Given the victory over Millwall on Saturday, we think that Tomasson could opt for an unchanged line up for the Cardiff clash.

If so, that could see Thomas Kaminski remain in goal.

Meanwhile, a back three consisting of Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala and Dominic Hyam could patrol in front of him.

Down the left flank, Harry Pickering could play once again, with natural winger Ryan Hodges used on the opposite, right hand side.

In central midfield, it is likely that Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton and Lewis Travis will make up the midfield duo.

In attack, Rovers look threatening, with a front three consisting of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Sam Gallagher either side of Tyrhys Dolan, who keeps his place in the starting line up after a goal against Millwall.

