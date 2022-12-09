Dolan starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Preston on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can maintain their push for automatic promotion when they take on Lancashire rivals Preston on Saturday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will have had plenty of time to work out where it went wrong for Rovers in their last game before the World Cup break against Burnley and will almost certainly ensure that performance won’t be repeated.

Prior to the Burnley defeat, Blackburn had won five of their previous six games and were full of confidence before the humbling at the hands of their rivals.

Despite not drawing a game yet this season, Rovers have been consistent when it comes to picking up wins as Tomasson looks for his side to generate some consistency going into the festive period.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what the starting XI could be when Blackburn take on Preston.

Tomasson might persist with a 3-4-3 to match up Preston’s system ensuring they are not overrun in key areas.

Thomas Kaminski will continue in goal having been one of the league’s best goalkeepers this season. He’s been vital in helping Rovers reach the top of the table and will likely need to be in top form to keep out a misfiring Preston.

Dom Hyam and Daniel Ayala have been solid in the games they’ve featured together but Scott Wharton is likely to come in to replace Clinton Mola. Wharton offers more composure when it comes to playing out from the back.

Callum Brittain will continue his good form at right wing-back with Tayo Edun a possible replacement for Harry Pickering who is a doubt after picking up an illness earlier this week.

Lewis Travis and Tyler Morton will get the chance to continue their partnership in midfield with both players being pivotal in and out of possession. Ben Brereton-Diaz is an obvious choice on the left hand side considering his status and he will get the chance to hit double figures for the season against Preston. Ryan Hedges has perhaps been Blackburn’s most consistent player and will offer an outlet on the right.

The tough choice for Tomasson is who will lead the line. Sam Gallagher is a doubt after only just returning to training while Jack Vale is also a doubt after picking up a knock. That leaves Tyrhys Dolan with the opportunity to put in a display as a false nine, a role he has played under Tomasson this season, against his former club.