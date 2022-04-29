Dolan starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Bournemouth on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers take on Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

Blackburn are only three points from the play-offs so if they are to make a last attempt at a top six finish they will need to get a result from this game.

However, Bournemouth are one of the teams battling it out for automatic promotion and, as the side who currently sit in second, they will be looking for three points to try and further their campaign.

Rovers should come into this game with high confidence after beating Preston 4-1 on Monday night.

However, Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Swansea on Tuesday so they too will have the fighting spirit in them.

Here, we take a look at how Tony Mowbray’s side might line-up for tomorrow’s game.

Here we see Blackburn unchanged after their big win on Monday night.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski remains in goal as he has done all season and will be hoping he can secure clean sheet number 14 of the season.

In front of him is a defensive three of Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan. The defensive protection allowed one goal in on Monday night so they will no doubt see this as an area of improvement for themselves. Lenihan was able to contribute with a goal on Monday so he will be feeling good going into this game too.

In the midfield we have Harry Pickering, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis and Ryan Nyambe. Travis is another player who got on the score sheet during Monday’s game so they midfield will be hoping they can have a similar impact on attacking play tomorrow.

Tyrhys Dolan sits in behind the strike force of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher who will be attempting to add the goals to the side.

Gallagher opened the scoring on Monday whilst Brereton Diaz got assists for the second and fourth goals so both players will be feeling confident in front of goal.