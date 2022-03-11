Dolan starts: How we expect Blackburn Rovers to line up against Bristol City on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to maintain the pressure on the automatic promotion places this weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side welcome Bristol City to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers have one league win in their last seven games which has seen them fall further behind the likes of Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth.

But this weekend’s opponents Bristol City have lost their last three league games in a row as they have fallen to 19th in the Championship table.

A win on Saturday could see them close the gap to the automatic promotion places to one point if results elsewhere go their way, but they cannot climb the table from their fourth place.

Here is how we predict Mowbray will line up the side to face The Robins on Saturday…

Ryan Nyambe and Ben Brereton Diaz are still sidelined through injury and will not be available for Rovers this weekend.

But Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges will be hoping to make a return to the side following injuries.

Mowbray will need to decide to stick with a front two or switch to a front three, with a front three being more likely.

In that case, Dolan should slot right into the team in place of John Buckley.

Bradley Dack is hoping to make a long awaited return to the squad against Bristol City, but don’t expect him to start this weekend.

Mowbray may take into consideration that Buckley, Darragh Lenihan and Lewis Travis are all one yellow card away from suspension, but it likely won’t stop Lenihan or Travis from making it into the side.