“Doing well with what he’s been given” – Watford fan pundit issues Rob Edwards verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a mixed start to the season in terms of results for Watford.

With wins over Sheffield United and Burnley and a draw away at West Brom in their first three matches, things were looking promising for the Hornets under new head coach Rob Edwards, however, since then, results have been more mixed.

Prior to the international break, an unconvincing performance away at Blackburn Rovers culminated in a 2-0 defeat, whilst the Hornets also gave up a lead twice in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Sunderland.

With those results in mind, and ten league games into the season offering a good chance for an early reflection on the season so far, we asked FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie if he was happy with the job head coach Rob Edwards was doing so far.

“Yes, I think fans are happy with the job that Rob Edwards is doing at Watford.” Justin explained to FLW.

“But, he’s clearly still a very young and inexperienced – at Championship level – manager, but he is finding his feet.

26 Watford trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 1. When was the club formed? 1871 1881 1891 1901

“Results haven’t been particularly favourable recently but I think if we give him time and back him as the board described ‘come hell or high water’ then I think we should be fine this season.

“Obviously, there are some on social media, fans that are sort of questioning him and suggesting that he should be replaced already but I think that’s very naïve.

“I think on the whole we are happy with what he’s doing, particularly as he’s inherited a very aged and not particularly good centre of defence and I think he’s doing well with what he’s been given.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be somewhat of a challenge for Rob Edwards stepping up from League Two to the Championship.

Results have not been brilliant so far, but, there are several mitigating factors that Edwards has had to deal with.

As our fan pundit points out, the defence is poor and has been somewhat neglected in terms of investment for a number of years now.

Then you have to consider the lack of investment in other areas, too, e.g. RWB, as well as injuries, and transfer speculation surrounding Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

All of that is a lot to deal with for a boss also finding his feet at the level and it may be that as a result, Watford are a bit of a slow burner this season.

I think we’ll see the best of Rob Edwards and Watford after the World Cup break this winter.