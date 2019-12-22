Connect with us

‘Doing us proud’ – These Sunderland fans react to club’s message to former man

2 hours ago

It was another successful night for Liverpool on Saturday, as they lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Roberton Firmino’s strike in extra time was enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side to see off South American champions Flamengo, and add the global title to the European one they secured at the end of last season.

One man who played a big part in that was Jordan Henderson, who captained the Reds to victory in Qatar, just as he had done in that Champions League final back in June.

Not long after he had lifted the trophy on Saturday night, the midfielder would receive a message of congratulations from former club Sunderland, with the Black Cats taking to Twitter to pay tribute to their old academy graduate.

Taking to Twitter to respond to that message, plenty of Sunderland fans were also keen to pay tribute to one of their own, while others lamented the reminder of the achievements one of their former players is enjoying, in comparison to the situation the Black Cats now find themselves in, with the club winless in eight games in all competitions and 13th in the League One table.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Sunderland fans had to say.


