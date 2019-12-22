‘Doing us proud’ – These Sunderland fans react to club’s message to former man

It was another successful night for Liverpool on Saturday, as they lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Roberton Firmino’s strike in extra time was enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side to see off South American champions Flamengo, and add the global title to the European one they secured at the end of last season.

One man who played a big part in that was Jordan Henderson, who captained the Reds to victory in Qatar, just as he had done in that Champions League final back in June.

Not long after he had lifted the trophy on Saturday night, the midfielder would receive a message of congratulations from former club Sunderland, with the Black Cats taking to Twitter to pay tribute to their old academy graduate.

From the streets of Wearside to champion of the world. Congrats, Jordan!#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/OHiv2YqMql — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 21, 2019

Taking to Twitter to respond to that message, plenty of Sunderland fans were also keen to pay tribute to one of their own, while others lamented the reminder of the achievements one of their former players is enjoying, in comparison to the situation the Black Cats now find themselves in, with the club winless in eight games in all competitions and 13th in the League One table.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Sunderland fans had to say.

Funny how some of our fans didn’t think he was good enough to play for us! Well done Jordan! #captainincredible — simon (@SimonReed11) December 21, 2019

When the best thing about the club is somebody from Sunderland winning trophies at another club — Jamie Davison (@jamie_davison1) December 21, 2019

From premier league to 13th in league one #sackpp — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) December 21, 2019

Congratulations @JHenderson doing us proud — George (@SAFCGeorge6) December 21, 2019

Pride of Wearside!! — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) December 21, 2019

And quickly sold. 13th in league one. #keepthefaith — Davie Tippett's 'brows of fun (@OscarBrownsword) December 21, 2019

Great macam lad wish we still had him — ANTHONY JUKES (@ANTHONYJUKES2) December 22, 2019