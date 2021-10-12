‘Doing just fine without him’ – QPR face potential January decision involving Ipswich Town man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Macauley Bonne has made an excellent start to his loan spell with Ipswich Town, scoring nine league goals in 11 third-tier outings thus far.

Bonne, who was sent to League One by parent club QPR during the summer, is currently the joint top goalscorer in the division, proving to be one of, if not the only consistent performer in the Ipswich squad this season.

Showing power and pace, as well as attacking intelligence and attacking-third ruthlessness, Bonne will be impressing his parent club.

The R’s do have strong attacking options with Andre Gray and Charlie Austin arriving during the summer, with Lyndon Dykes continuing his progression at the Kiyan prince Foundation Stadium.

R’s boss Mark Warburton told West London Sport in September that he was pleased with Bonne’s progress at Ipswich, and he has not yet ruled out the option of a recall.

Here, we hear the thoughts of three of our writers at FLW as to whether or not QPR should recall Bonne…

Marcus Ally

Rangers have ample striking talent and do not need to recall Macauley Bonne from Ipswich Town in January. With Chris Willock and Ilias Chair key players who like to operate just off of a central frontman, the trio of Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray provide enough depth for Mark Warburton’s squad to perform effectively.

Bonne’s contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium runs until the end of next season and therefore it is likely they will wait until the summer to make a decision on the Zimbabwean. The 25-year-old should be left alone at his hometown club to see out the season and try to drag the Tractor Boys towards contention for promotion.

It did not work out for Bonne last season, Rangers look a much better side this time around but a few goals in League One do not suggest the former Leyton Orient man will be able to force his way past the current three strikers at Warburton’s disposal.

Ben Wignall

Whilst it’s clear for everyone to see that Bonne is on a hot streak in League One, I think that QPR are doing just fine without him.

Bonne impressed for Charlton in 2019-20 in the Championship by scoring 11 goals which saw the Hoops take a punt on him, but his goal tally of just three was slightly disappointing.

It may be that Bonne has found his level of being prolific at League One but finding the Championship slightly too tough even though he did score 11 times for Charlton – either way he’s still clearly flourishing at Portman Road.

If I were QPR I wouldn’t be recalling the Zimbabwe international simply because they have Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin and they don’t need him.

Sure they could probably get a fee for him in January but they could get one off Ipswich still as they’ll be desperate to make it permanent after his start to the season – that is more likely than him being recalled to Loftus Road.

Toby Wilding

While this could be tempting for QPR given his form, it may not make sense to bring Bonne back if things continue as they are.

Right now, QPR are mounting a solid push for a Championship play-off place this season, with an attacking unit consisting of the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin all making valuable contributions.

As a result, they do seem to be coping well without Bonne, meaning he could find it hard to force his way into Warburton’s starting lineup if he was to be recalled in January.

By contrast, a season playing regular football with Ipswich, scoring goals as consistently as he is, could see him return to QPR next season brimming with confidence and ready to make a real impact across the course of a full campaign.

With that in mind, it could be argued that allowing Bonne to remain at Portman Road beyond the turn of the year, could be best for the striker’s career, without impacting QPR’s own prospects.