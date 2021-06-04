‘Doesn’t surprise me’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Cyrus Christie decision made

Fulham have activated a one-year extension option to keep Cyrus Christie at Craven Cottage.

Christie spent the 2020/21 campaign away from the London club, signing for Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

The right-back established himself as a key player for the Reds, too, registering five assists in 44 Championship appearances.

In fact, Christie played every minute of Forest’s Championship season after coming in and making his debut in the third game of the season.

Christie has now returned to Fulham, though, and at one point, his future looked uncertain. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, however Fulham always had an one-year extension option.

Fulham have announced their retained list, though, with the club announcing that they have activated the option to extend his deal.

For now, then, Christie looks to be a part of Scott Parker’s plans as Fulham return to the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League.

Whether they have extended his deal with a view to potentially receiving a fee for him between now and the start of the season remains to be seen.

Here, though, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Fulham’s decision to extend Christie’s deal…

I don’t really understand why he would want to stay knowing if they go up, they will get rid again. That said, let’s roll with Gabriel and see what happens. — Andy (@gsyandy) June 4, 2021

Would rather see Lawrence-Gabriel be given a chance in that position tbf — Daniel (@dan13ls4n) June 4, 2021

Great news — Stevo (@Stevo17239732) June 4, 2021

Doesn't surprise me… — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) June 4, 2021

this will be in a bid to get a fee — Nick Briggs 🌳 (@NickBriggsNFFC) June 4, 2021

He didn’t do bad to be fair. But not worth a big fee — Nick Briggs 🌳 (@NickBriggsNFFC) June 4, 2021

As expected. He's going to be a real asset for Fulham next season. https://t.co/OEqzqq9Puc — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) June 4, 2021