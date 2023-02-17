“Doesn’t show it often enough” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues honest Sander Berge verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from the defeat that they recently suffered at the hands of Middlesbrough when they head to The Den to face Millwall tomorrow.

Despite taking the lead in their meeting with Boro, the Blades were unable to prevent their opponents from securing all three points at Bramall Lane as an effort from Chuba Akpom and a brace from Cameron Archer proved to be the difference.

As a result of this setback, United’s advantage over Middlesbrough in the Championship was reduced to seven points.

One of the individuals who was selected to feature against Boro was Sander Berge.

Having started for the club’s in each of their last nine league matches, the 25-year-old is expected to make his 26th appearance of the season on Saturday.

Making reference to Berge, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has admitted that the midfielder’s display against Boro was poor and has suggested that the Norwegian doesn’t show his undoubted ability often enough.

Speaking to FLW, Wyse said: “Sander struggled, he never really influenced the game and he just seemed to be outran and outfought by the Boro midfield who were absolutely brilliant to be fair to them.

“He has all the ability and all of the attributes that are needed to control and take games by the scruff of the neck at this level but he just doesn’t show it often enough.”

The Verdict

The Blades would have wanted Berge to step up to the mark in a game against a promotion rival.

However, his performance in this particular fixture left a lot to be desired as he only managed to record an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.09 in front of the club’s supporters.

While Berge has been directly involved in nine goals this season and clearly possesses a great deal of talent, he still needs to work on improving his game in order to fulfil his potential.

By putting his performance against Boro behind him by producing a masterful display in the heart of midfield at The Den this weekend, Berge could help the Blades get back on track in the Championship.

