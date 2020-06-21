Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Doesn’t seem to have his head in the game’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to key moment in Cardiff defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Leeds United were defeated by Cardiff City this afternoon, as a goal either side of half-time condemned the Whites to a 2-0 loss.

Kalvin Phillips was punished in the first-half when his sloppy pass was seized upon by Bluebirds attacker Junior Hoilett who picked up the ball and fired home an impressive effort from outside the box.

The central-defensive midfielder didn’t have his usual impact on the match and struggled to cope with Cardiff’s hard-working central core who consistently put the Englishman under pressure.

The result means that Leeds United are just seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with only eight games left to play in the Championship season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will have a chance to redeem himself in the coming weeks, and especially in Marcelo Bielsa’s sides next fixture, when they come up against Scott Parker’s Fulham team.

Here’s how Leeds United supporters reacted to Phillips’ performance at Cardiff…


