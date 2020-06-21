‘Doesn’t seem to have his head in the game’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to key moment in Cardiff defeat

Leeds United were defeated by Cardiff City this afternoon, as a goal either side of half-time condemned the Whites to a 2-0 loss.

Kalvin Phillips was punished in the first-half when his sloppy pass was seized upon by Bluebirds attacker Junior Hoilett who picked up the ball and fired home an impressive effort from outside the box.

The central-defensive midfielder didn’t have his usual impact on the match and struggled to cope with Cardiff’s hard-working central core who consistently put the Englishman under pressure.

The result means that Leeds United are just seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with only eight games left to play in the Championship season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will have a chance to redeem himself in the coming weeks, and especially in Marcelo Bielsa’s sides next fixture, when they come up against Scott Parker’s Fulham team.

Here’s how Leeds United supporters reacted to Phillips’ performance at Cardiff…

Need Phillips to keep his head and White to shake off some rust, and for me we’re taking one touch too many in the final third. Not a horrendous performance though, we’re still very much in this. #lufc — Tom Coates (@Tom_C_6) June 21, 2020

Everyone slating Bamford for being in the middle where a striker should be, the same people praising Phillips when, he’s had an absolute shocker. Far too casual on every pass, can’t beat the first man on set pieces. Berardi on, Phillips off, White in the middle. — Lincolnwhite (@statsfacts_lufc) June 21, 2020

Brilliant… Phillips gives the ball away for Cardiff to score, Bamford stops a Leeds goal completely unaware of it….. whose the villain then?? Obviously Bamford 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ you do winder what goes through some people’s minds #LeedsUnited #lufc #CARLEE — Richard Oddy (@richoddy) June 21, 2020

Phillips doesn't seem to have his head in the game — sean greene (@seangreeneLUFC) June 21, 2020

Phillips is bound to get a red here!! — Ben Lufc (@lufc_cheetham_b) June 21, 2020

Get your head in this match #Phillips your still thinking about the mistake it’s gone #lufc — Rick Hartley 🏃🚴⚽️ 💛💙 (@RickHartley64) June 21, 2020

Frustrating first half but Leeds by far the better team. Equaliser doesn't feel too far away. Phillips in the book for a needless foul, has to keep his cool in 2nd half, can't afford to lose him. #lufc #LeedsUnited #ALAW #MOT — We All Talk Leeds (@WeAllTalkLeeds) June 21, 2020