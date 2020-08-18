‘Doesn’t scream of sensible ambition’ – Nottingham Forest eye transfer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are among a cluster of Championship clubs keen on making a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, as per Goal.

The 23-year-old has found it hard to cement a place in the first-team at Liverpool over the years, and has had six separate loan spells over the last few years.

Klopp is now keen to offload Ojo this summer on a permanent or loan deal, and it has alerted the aforementioned trio.

So, would Nottingham Forest be a good destination for Ojo? Would the winger be a useful signing for Lamouchi’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Harbey

I think this would be a really shrewd capture for Forest.

You can see the logic behind the links with Jacob Murphy and now Sheyi Ojo, as they need to bring in another winger or two this summer. Albert Adomah’s future at the City Ground looks uncertain, whilst Adama Diakhaby has now returned to Huddersfield after flattering to deceive on Trentside.

Sammy Ameobi endured a quality first season at the City Ground in 2019/20, but he needs real competition down that left-hand side as when he didn’t play last season, they looked short of ideas and any real creativity going forward.

Ojo is a very direct, pacey player who could be a key asset for Forest, who tend to exploit the wide areas and deliver crosses into the box. He needs to find a place to settle after spending so many years away from Liverpool on loan, and the City Ground could be a shrewd move for him.

He wouldn’t cost an awful lot of money if he did leave Anfield, and he’d be another wise signing for Forest who have pulled off some remarkable deals thus far this window.

Alfie Burns

This is the type of signing that we’ve seen Forest make in the past, but is it really the type of signing that Forest need to take those next steps in the Championship?

Lamouchi has done a fine job with the squad he’s had, but it is vital that he doesn’t overhaul the squad completely, which is something we’ve seen Forest try and do time after time in summers gone by.

For me, it’s minor tweaks that are needed at Forest, as well as Lamouchi managing to retain the core group of players that served him so well last season.

Ojo is a good player and I believe he’s capable of cutting it at a good level in the Championship, but not with Forest.

Their ambition should be automatic promotion next season and this type of signing doesn’t scream of sensible ambition.

Ned Holmes

This looks as though it would be a smart signing from Forest.

Lamouchi appears to be gearing up for another promotion push after last season’s disappointment and has made some fantastic signings so far.

Adding Ojo to that list would make it an impressive summer. The 23-year-old would provide the Frenchman with an extra weapon out-wide and, as we saw at Rangers, one that can cause real problems.

With Albert Adomah’s future unclear, Forest could do with adding more options out wide and the 23-year-old would do just that – whether that’s on loan or a permanent deal.