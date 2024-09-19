This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have made a positive start to life back in the Championship after gaining promotion last season.

The Rams have won three of their opening five games, and are in the top half of the table, beating Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City so far this term.

Paul Warne will be hoping that his team can avoid any kind of relegation battle in their first year back in the second division, having spent two campaigns in League One.

However, one concerned figure at Pride Park could be Joe Ward due to his lack of playing time so far this season, making two substitute appearances in their opening five games (all stats from Fbref).

Joe Ward’s Derby future verdict

When asked whether Joe Ward has a future with the club, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward claimed that the defender will continue to struggle for minutes under the current tactical system.

He believes that the wing-back is too far down the pecking order, and may need to look elsewhere for game time in January unless a change is made by Warne.

“Joe Ward suits playing as a wing-back, he’s not a defensive full-back, so if we’re going to stick to the 4-3-3 style then he’s not going to get in the team unfortunately,” Woodward told Football League World.

“If we went to a 3-5-2 he’s got a good chance.

“I really like Joe Ward, I think he’s a great, great player, but he just doesn’t really suit our system unfortunately.

“There’s players above him in the pecking order right now.

“If I was him, I'd be looking to move in January, because he’s not going to get much game time under Paul Warne unless we change the formation.

“And even then, there’s players that are probably ahead of him right now, so I'd be looking to leave.”

Joe Ward’s Derby game time

Joe Ward - Derby Counleague goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (14) 2 (3) 2024-25 2 (0) 0 As of September 19th

Ward has been with Derby since the summer of 2023, joining the Rams from Peterborough United on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old made 21 appearances in League One last season, playing a part in helping the club come second in the table.

But he has made just two substitute appearances so far this term, coming off the bench in the closing stages of their games against Watford and Bristol City.

If his game time continues to be limited going into January then perhaps an exit solution will be found when the transfer window reopens in 2025.

Ward’s has fallen down the Derby pecking order

Ward is unlikely to break into Warne’s immediate first team plans unless an injury crisis strikes, with other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Given the time left on his contract, it might suit all parties for a solution to be found in January if this continues into the next few months.

Ward wasn’t an especially consistent presence in the side last year in the third tier for Derby, so it’s no surprise that he’s struggling for game time in the Championship.

It’s surprising that they didn’t look to move him on in the summer if he wasn’t a major part of Warne’s plans.