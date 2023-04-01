Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Vincent Kompany would jeopardise his chances of landing the Manchester City job in the future if he left Burnley for Tottenham this summer.

Is Vincent Kompany in the running for the Spurs job?

The Belgian has done an outstanding job at Turf Moor, with the Clarets on course to claim the Championship title with ease. That came despite a summer that saw Burnley lose many key players, with Kompany having to rebuild the squad upon his arrival. Nevertheless, it worked brilliantly, as his team are on course to go up having played some stylish football.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that bigger clubs are monitoring the 36-year-old, with The Sun claiming Spurs are considering Kompany as a potential successor to Antonio Conte.

As well as that, Pep Guardiola has claimed Kompany is ‘destined’ to manage City in the future, the club where he starred during his playing days.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained that Kompany would be risking that potential role if he moved to Spurs, as he insisted the best thing for the boss was to spend at least one year in the Premier League with Burnley.

“I think it’s too early for him to go to Spurs. He should stay at Burnley. He’s got them up – what would it say about him if he left straight away?

“It doesn’t make sense. I’m sure he’ll want to test his Premier League credentials at Burnley, and I think it’s too soon to jump to a much bigger job. The fans love him where he is right now. He’s been talked about as the replacement for Pep Guardiola – why would he put that on the line by going to Spurs?”

The verdict

This is a tough one to comment on. The appeal of Spurs is obvious, and if an opportunity like that did come up, and Kompany was formally offered the role, you would think he’d find it tough to turn down. But, he does seem totally committed to Burnley right now.

He has spoken regularly in the past how he signed up to a long-term project, and, at 36, Kompany knows that more offers will come his way down the line if his managerial career progresses how he hopes and thinks it will.

Of course, the pinnacle for him is the City job, so you can understand Agbonlahor’s point here, as moving to Spurs and failing would make it hard to replace Guardiola, or someone else, in the future. So, you could argue he would be better spending longer with Burnley before thinking about his next move, which does seem to be Kompany’s idea as well.