‘Doesn’t make sense’ – Derby County set to finalise agreement to sign 29-year-old: The verdict

Ryan Allsop is reportedly set to sign a contract with Derby County ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Allsop had been with Wycombe Wanderers since 2018, and made 129 appearances in total for the Chairboys, having spent the earlier years of his career with West Brom and AFC Bournemouth.

32 of those appearances came in the 2020/21 season for Wycombe, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated from the Championship last term, and Allsop left the club when his contract expired in the summer.

But it appears as though Allsop’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with Derby County set to land his signature ahead of the new season.

The Rams avoided relegation on the final day of last year’s campaign, and will be keen to challenge higher up the second-tier standings next term.

Wayne Rooney’s side haven’t been able to sign players yet this summer due to a transfer embargo, but the EFL have made ‘exceptional circumstances’ for the Rams due to the lack of options they have at this moment in time.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Derby County’s rumoured agreement with Allsop, and whether he’d be a good signing or not for Wayne Rooney’s side this summer.

Adam Jones:

This is a move that baffles me.

Considering they haven’t got a senior centre-back yet and many trialists in other areas impressing right now, this potential signing makes very little sense.

They are already set to offer Ravel Morrison, Curtis Davies and Ravel Morrison contracts and Wayne Rooney will know how limited he will be in the transfer market as the Rams continue to operate under a transfer embargo.

Derby would be wise not to offer Sam Baldock a contract if they stick with one up top for the majority of next season, but Sone Aluko performed well in their recent friendly against Manchester United and Tom Carroll’s arrival on a trial reinforce how selective Rooney will need to be knowing he can only make five signings without any further departures. And the last thing they need is more players leaving Pride Park.

The East Midlands side already have two capable goalkeepers in David Marshall and Kelle Roos and in their current situation, they should be more than willing to promote a youngster to third choice for next season if both senior goalkeepers stay fit.

If one of them gets injured, an emergency loan would suffice, but they don’t need another permanent goalkeeper at this moment in time.

Regardless of his ability, this move would be a massive mistake for Derby if Marshall and Roos remain at the club beyond the summer. It just doesn’t make sense even with Scott Carson’s departure.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a potentially smart signing for Derby County to make this summer with Ryan Allsop a player that has already been training with them during pre-season and therefore he will already have the chemistry built up with the rest of the Rams’ squad. If Wayne Rooney feels that the 29-year-old is the right addition to make to his squad then he should be a good addition.

Allsop would be able to provide plenty of competition for David Marshall and Kelle Roos with both of those not managing to fully establish themselves as the club’s number one in the last two campaigns. The 29-year-old might well be able to have a chance of impressing enough to earn himself a place in the starting line-up if he arrives at Pride Park.

The keeper had been a strong performer for Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last term and that suggests that he could be an ideal option to bring into the squad in the event of any injuries or suspensions to either Roos or Marshall.

In Derby’s current predicament there will not be many options out there that are better to have in their squad for next season than Allsop. Therefore, it would make perfect sense for them to wrap up a deal for him as soon as possible.

Chris Thorpe:

Derby need to get bodies in through the door and I think Allsop fits into what Wayne Rooney is trying to put together.

He’s an experienced keeper that knows the Championship well and I think he will add to the talent that they already have between the sticks.

Free transfers are going to be their way out of trouble and despite all of the issues that are going on off the field, I still think a lot of players will want to join them.

Kelle Roos and David Marshall are both great keepers but maybe this move suggests that one of them could be off in the near future.

I can’t see the Rams sticking with three keepers, so one will have to go if Allsop moves to Pride Park.