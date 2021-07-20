Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Doesn’t make much sense’, ‘Will be quality’ – Many Birmingham City fans split as Blues enter race for PL player

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that the Blues are interested in making a loan move for Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Blues are facing a real issue in the goalkeeping department at the moment with current club number one Neil Etheridge still in recovery from being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Lee Bowyer’s side have taken Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on trial and he has been impressing with his performances for Birmingham during pre-season.

However, despite that Birmingham have been linked with a potential move for free-agent Marcus Bettinelli, but he is also reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, as they aim to find a new third-choice goalkeeper ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

According to the latest report from Alan Nixon, Birmingham are now registering an interest in Burnley’s backup keeper Peacock-Farrell. That comes with the Clarets thought to be willing to allow him to leave on loan next term to get some regular game time.

Sheffield Wednesday are also keen to bring in the goalkeeper, but Birmingham could hold the advantage of being able to offer him Championship football.

Many Birmingham fans were split over this potential move with some believing they would be better off sticking with Sarkic, and others more open to the idea.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


