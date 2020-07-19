‘Doesn’t improve the situation’, ‘Never a dull moment’ – These Sunderland fans react to Stewart Donald update

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald confirmed yesterday that he has stepped down as chairman of the club.

The Black Cats chief is not a popular figure on Wearside right now after the struggles the team have had since he took over, with Sunderland now set for a third consecutive year in League One next season.

As well as that, many feel he is putting unnecessary obstacles in the way of a sale that would allow the club to flourish under new ownership.

📰 #SAFC today announced that Stewart Donald has resigned from his position as Chairman of the club. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 18, 2020

Whilst Donald insists that’s not the case, and he reiterated his desire to sell, he released an statement on the official site that explained why he has chosen to resign as chairman.

For some, this was good news as it means he won’t be as involved in the club as much on a day-to-day basis, although others argued it makes no difference in the bigger picture.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the announcement…

Yet again to so called fan groups have ousted again another person with ambitions for the club. You do not represent my views or that of many other fans !. Our fans are sometimes a total embarrassment!. Be careful what you wish for. — Tim Harding (@timhardinguk) July 18, 2020

I don't see any reason for celebration. Donald was a nice guy that bit off way more than he could chew. He came here with good intentions. Also, this doesn't improve the situation of our club in the short term. It just adds to the mountain of work that needs to be done. #SAFC — David D (@SgtPeachfuzz) July 18, 2020

This man was a chancer from the off — Dan Franks (@DanielFranks85) July 18, 2020

Never a dull moment. What on earth is going to happen now 😆 — Dan Harrison (@DJ_Haribo) July 18, 2020

Changes nowt. He's still main shareholder and the main tin pot cowboy. He's just looking for sympathy now hence why the only media interview he gave was to club puppet Nick Barnes. — Chris (@durhamchris1983) July 18, 2020

Inject this straight to my veins. Now keeping going and sell the club and the price YOU actually paid for with your own money — Scott (@76skelly) July 18, 2020

Huh? Largely absentee owner hanging on to the club simply to try to make a quick buck now says he’s quitting as chairman. Tells you everything you need to know. No commitment, no integrity. — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) July 18, 2020