Sky Bet League One

‘Doesn’t improve the situation’, ‘Never a dull moment’ – These Sunderland fans react to Stewart Donald update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald confirmed yesterday that he has stepped down as chairman of the club.

The Black Cats chief is not a popular figure on Wearside right now after the struggles the team have had since he took over, with Sunderland now set for a third consecutive year in League One next season.

As well as that, many feel he is putting unnecessary obstacles in the way of a sale that would allow the club to flourish under new ownership.

Whilst Donald insists that’s not the case, and he reiterated his desire to sell, he released an statement on the official site that explained why he has chosen to resign as chairman.

For some, this was good news as it means he won’t be as involved in the club as much on a day-to-day basis, although others argued it makes no difference in the bigger picture.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the announcement…


