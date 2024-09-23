Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill has urged the fans to stick with the side as they look to play a certain way under Scott Parker, after a section of the support became frustrated before the late winner against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last time out, there is an expectation of the Clarets this season that they will be able to bounce back straight away.

And, a positive start to the season will only add to that pressure, as Burnley currently sit third in the table.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

Josh Brownhill sends message to Burnley fans

However, despite that good start, there were some dissenting voices on Saturday, as Burnley struggled to find a winner against newly-promoted Portsmouth until Brownhill stepped up in stoppage time to grab all three points from an effort outside the box.

That sparked wild scenes at Turf Moor, and it means Parker’s men have recorded back-to-back victories following their impressive win at Leeds.

Even though Burnley dominated possession against Pompey, they perhaps weren’t playing with the intensity or direct approach that some fans wanted, and groans were heard around the ground before the winner.

Brownhill was certainly aware of them, as he told Clarets+, as quoted by the Burnley Express, that the supporters need to stick with the team as they try and play the way the manager wants.

“It’s huge and that’s why we have to stick together and that’s for everybody, not just us but the fans as well. You could hear that frustration towards the end and that does nothing for us, that doesn’t help us at all. We need everyone to stick with us.

“We were creating chances, we were biding our time to go forward. We can kick it long, they can head it out for a throw and that would be even more frustrating, so it’s about waiting for the right time. It was late on, but that’s football.”

Burnley fans must show patience

You can understand why the fans were frustrated on Saturday, as they were playing against a newly-promoted side, and it was a game that Burnley were firm favourites for.

But, Pompey are competitive at this level, and they’ve already taken points from Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough, so this was by no means an easy game.

Therefore, the fans need to back the side for the full game, and whilst the majority do that, there are seemingly some that were letting their frustrations spill out during the match.

It’s not like this is a major problem for Burnley, and they’re not the only set of fans that act this way, but the fact Brownhill has mentioned it means it’s in the news.

So, you would expect the supporters to take it on board, and they can always make their feelings known once the final whistle has gone.

Ultimately, all connected to Burnley want the same thing this season - which is winning promotion, and the best chance they have of that is if the supporters and players are all on the same page.

Related Every Burnley FC striker's estimated weekly wage - Lyle Foster on £32,500-a-week We have revealed an estimate of how much each striker at Turf Moor is earning per week.

Winning games helps build that belief and relationship, so Parker will be delighted to have picked up another three points to continue what has been a positive start in the job.

Next, the Clarets face a trip to Oxford United this weekend.