‘Doesn’t get the credit he deserves’ – International boss highlights QPR man for praise

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has heaped praise on QPR striker Lyndon Dykes after his late winner against the Faroe Islands in last night’s World Cup qualifier.

The 26-year-old popped up to convert Nathan Patterson’s cross and score the winner in the 86th minute yesterday, securing three points that could be vital to Clarke’s side’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Dykes has now scored four in his last four appearances for his country, taking his tally to six in 20 games, to add to the four he has scored for the R’s this term.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Clarke was full of praise for the striker, who chose Scotland over Australia when deciding which national team to represent.

He said: “He made a good choice, didn’t he, coming to play for us.

“I’m pleased with Lyndon. I know what I get from him, what he brings to the team.

“Sometimes he doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but this run and the goals and important points he’s winning us is just part of the whole set-up.

“When you get to this stage, all the teams are going to get the two yellows that rule players out. It’s a chance for someone else to be a hero next month.”

Dykes is set to miss Scotland’s next game against Moldova due to suspension after picking up a yellow card last night.

He could well be absent from the R’s starting XI against Fulham on Saturday as Mark Warburton may opt to rest him after playing more than 180 minutes during the international break.

The Verdict

While it’s perhaps not ideal for the R’s that their striker played every minute of both Scotland’s fixtures during the international break, you have to feel that his international form should feed into his club form.

Clarke’s comments should provide Dykes with a huge boost in confidence as well, so supporters of the west London club can be feeling fairly positive about their striker as we head back into Championship fixtures.

The 26-year-old may not be the most elegant or technical of forwards but he’s certainly a good option for Warburton to have and has proven his quality in the last six months or so.

A goal against west London rivals Fulham on Saturday would make him even more popular among the R’s fanbase.