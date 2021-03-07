Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Doesn’t fit the system’, ‘Non-existent’ – Many Derby fans assess one player’s display in Coventry defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County were beaten 1-0 by relegation rivals Coventry City yesterday and many fans were left frustrated by the performance of Martyn Waghorn. 

Wayne Rooney will have been hoping for a response after his side were hammered by Cardiff City in midweek but they struggled to get out of first gear against the Sky Blues.

Maxime Biamou put Coventry ahead in the 11th minute at St Andrew’s and the visitors were never able to pull back level.

Waghorn started alongside Colin Kazim-Richards as part of the Rams front two but was unable to offer much in the final third in a near-anonymous display.

In his 69 minutes on the pitch, the 31-year-old didn’t manage a single shot, had just 21 touches, completed only 10 passes, and lost five of his six aerial and ground duels (Sofascore).

The forward is one of a number of Derby players that has been underwhelming this term, scoring just three times and add three assists in the Championship.

It seems some Rams fans are running out of patience with Waghorn, with many venting their frustration on Twitter after the defeat to the Sky Blues.

Read their reaction here:


