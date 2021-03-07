‘Doesn’t fit the system’, ‘Non-existent’ – Many Derby fans assess one player’s display in Coventry defeat

Derby County were beaten 1-0 by relegation rivals Coventry City yesterday and many fans were left frustrated by the performance of Martyn Waghorn.

Wayne Rooney will have been hoping for a response after his side were hammered by Cardiff City in midweek but they struggled to get out of first gear against the Sky Blues.

Maxime Biamou put Coventry ahead in the 11th minute at St Andrew’s and the visitors were never able to pull back level.

Waghorn started alongside Colin Kazim-Richards as part of the Rams front two but was unable to offer much in the final third in a near-anonymous display.

In his 69 minutes on the pitch, the 31-year-old didn’t manage a single shot, had just 21 touches, completed only 10 passes, and lost five of his six aerial and ground duels (Sofascore).

The forward is one of a number of Derby players that has been underwhelming this term, scoring just three times and add three assists in the Championship.

It seems some Rams fans are running out of patience with Waghorn, with many venting their frustration on Twitter after the defeat to the Sky Blues.

Read their reaction here:

Watson 100% needs to start vs Barnsley for Knight. I’d drop Buchanan for Fozzy. Drop Wisdom for Edmunson. Drop Waghorn for Jozwiak and Bird / Shinnie for Sibley. Play 4231 with Roberts Sibley and Jozwiak behind Kazim — Jack Wheatley (@dcfc4lif3) March 6, 2021

@BBCDerbySport second game running tactics completely wrong. Square pegs in round holes. No creative threat whatsoever. Not sure what Waghorn offers. #dcfc — Joe Cherry (@JoeCherry09) March 6, 2021

Think Rooney has lost interest in it, square pegs round holes exactly the same as cocu did. Get Knight center mid and leave him there, he is wasted on the wings, drop waghorn, does more as a sub. To much changing again, we had the good run when he left the team alone. — Andrew DCFC Thompson (@AWJThompson) March 6, 2021

GET WAGHORN OFF THE PITCH — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 6, 2021

#dcfc

Beningme, gregory, joswiak, sibley on. Waghorn, waghorn, waghorn waghorn off — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) March 6, 2021

Waghorn doesn’t fit the system. Get Sibley on #dcfc — Rich (@Richierams11) March 6, 2021

Is Waghorn even on the pitch? #dcfc — Tommy E (@derby1884) March 6, 2021

Why on earth do we keep playing Knight on the left ?

And as for Waghorn has he even touched the ball ? #dcfc #dcfcfans — Grant Sutcliffe (@GrantSutcliffe) March 6, 2021

Roberts looks lively but nothing going right in final third. Game bypassing Waghorn/Knight. — Nav (@Nav_dcfc) March 6, 2021

Waghorn non existent as usual — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 6, 2021