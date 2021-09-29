‘Doesn’t fill me with hope’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Nathan Jones confirms starting XI for Coventry clash

Luton Town will be hoping to secure their first league win at Kenilworth Road since the opening day of the season.

The Hatters, who are now six Championship outings without a victory, convincingly swept aside Peterborough United on match day one, but gaining three points has been a thing that they have struggled with this season.

Having to contend with lots of injuries, coupled with frustrating draws, it has been a difficult start to endure for Nathan Jones, however, he will be happy with the levels of performance that his side are putting in at the moment.

Visiting Kenilworth Road tonight are Coventry City, and whilst they have made an incredible start to the season accumulating 19 points from their opening nine games, a mere four of those points have come away from home.

Nathan Jones has made three changes from the side that were narrowly beat at Bournemouth at the weekend.

Glen Rea makes his first league appearance of the season for The Hatters this evening, whilst club captain Sonny Bradley returns for what is his second game of this second-tier campaign.

Amari’i Bell is also handed a start after the former Blackburn Rovers man played 45 minutes at The Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Allan Campbell has also claimed a place on the bench, returning back to a fit state relatively quickly after suffering ligament damage earlier in the month.

COVENTRY: Moore, Kane, Clarke-Salter, McFadzean, Hyam, Maatsen, Allen, Hamer, O’Hare, Gyokeres, Waghorn

LUTON: Sluga, Bree, Lockyer, Bradley, Naismith, Bell, Rea, Berry, Cornick, Adebayo, Clark

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to their starting line up for tonight’s contest in Bedfordshire…

Some good, some bad 👀 Campbell being back is a massive bonus https://t.co/81wPucECye — Richard Bowen (@Richbow79) September 29, 2021

Yay bell — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) September 29, 2021

Doesn’t fill me with hope, I’ll be honest. — Nick Squire (@NSq18) September 29, 2021

Sonny Bradley and amari bell 😍 — ‏ً (@ltfcJosh) September 29, 2021

Good apart from area, really mistake prone — Quinn (@Speed_Quinn) September 29, 2021

Lansbury on the bench🤔 — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) September 29, 2021

Why is osho being used as a scape goat? He’s been decent in front of the back line. Seems like he’s the easy target to be pulled out of team — Rob Moss (@robmoss1989) September 29, 2021

Glen rea 🤣 — ‏ً (@ltfcJosh) September 29, 2021