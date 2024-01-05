Highlights Middlesbrough are considering signing Luke Ayling as a potential transfer target to strengthen their defense.

A new full-back would make sense for Middlesbrough due to their current injury issues in that area.

Some Leeds fans believe Ayling's time at the club is up and Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is unsure if he is the right fit for the team.

Middlesbrough have emerged as a potential next destination for Leeds United defender Luke Ayling.

According to Sky Sports News, the full-back is a potential transfer target for Boro this January as they look to bolster their defensive options.

It remains to be seen whether this would be a permanent or temporary signing, or if any deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

However, a new full-back would make sense for Michael Carrick’s side given the injury issues they are currently struggling with.

The likes of Tommy Smith and Andernee Dijksteel are currently on the sidelines, which has left the team looking quite light in that area as they look to push for promotion.

Middlesbrough fan pundit gives Ayling verdict

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is not excited by the prospect of the club signing Ayling this January.

While she is hopeful of a new signing in that area, the Boro supporter is unsure if the 32-year-old is the right man to help improve Carrick’s squad.

“Firstly, it makes sense because Boro do need a right-back this window,” Malt told Football League World.

“We have Tommy Smith out injured for the rest of the season and Anfernee Dijksteel out injured at present, which has meant that Rav van den Berg has had to shift over from centre-half to play there.

“The link itself doesn’t excite me, although to be fair I don’t feel like the majority of right-back names would.

“But I’ve seen a lot of opinions from Leeds fans that he’s not good enough anymore, that his legs have gone, that his time at Leeds is up and I just can’t help but feel that maybe we could get [someone] better than Luke Ayling though.”

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Carrick’s side have struggled for consistent form this season, especially compared to the run they went on in the second half of the previous campaign.

Boro earned a top six finish last year, but failed to gain promotion following a play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City.

The Teesside outfit will be aiming for another play-off place in 2024, but they next navigate cup games against Aston Villa and Chelsea in their upcoming fixtures.

Middlesbrough need defensive reinforcement

Middlesbrough are struggling with injuries at the moment, especially as Smith is set to be out for the remainder of the season.

Bringing Ayling in would be a short-term solution that could get them through the rest of this season with an extra body.

The Leeds defender also has a lot of experience he could bring to the dressing room, which could be quite useful for Carrick.

Otherwise, it’s not the most exciting addition as he is far from his best these days, but he could provide decent cover once Dijksteel is back to full fitness.