‘Doesn’t do it at club level’, ‘So it’s not the players’ – These Sunderland fans react to display from 30-y/o on international stage

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan put in a starring performance as Northern Ireland held Italy to a 0-0 draw last night.

The 30-year-old has been a regular for the Black Cats this season, and whilst he hasn’t always been a key figure for the Green and White Army, he was handed a start last night.

And, he produced an excellent display as they held the European champions to a goalless draw at Windsor Park.

With the Italians needing to win, and potentially by a few goals, to guarantee a World Cup spot, many thought it would be an easy away victory.

However, the hosts stood firm, with Flanagan putting in a strong display alongside Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart in defence.

As you would expect, his performance got the Sunderland fans talking, with most delighted to see their player do well, although some questioned why he hasn’t been reaching such levels for the Wearside outfit.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Maybe it isn’t the players to blame and it’s just a certain somebody 🤷 — SAFC (@layton87455476) November 15, 2021

Conceding 8 against Rotherham and Sheffield > conceding non against Italy — Taylor Robson🔴⚪️ (@tazzlor___) November 15, 2021

All the people ripping him, why can’t people just appreciate him putting in a good performance — J (@joshpaul1898) November 15, 2021

So it’s not the players…. — lukerose_ (@LRosssseee) November 15, 2021

We all know he’s gonna get bullied by Pigott on Saturday 🤣 — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) November 15, 2021

Pity he doesn't do it at club level — Ron Murray 🇵🇪🇵🇪🇵🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@MackemRon1951) November 15, 2021

Do it on Saturday then mate — Joseph (@spj7104) November 15, 2021