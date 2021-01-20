‘Doesn’t deserve to start’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to emerging team announcement

Middlesbrough will be looking to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship tonight, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Boro have endured a disappointing couple of weeks, picking up only three points from their last three games.

Neil Warnock’s side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, and he will be urging his men to respond this evening.

Boro have won only three of their 12 away league games this season, too, so there is a real need to address that form.

Warnock has made three changes to the side that faced Birmingham at the weekend.

There are two changes in attack, as Britt Assombalonga and Duncan Watmore come into the side, the former captaining the side against his former club.

Jonny Howson also returns to the side in midfield, with Chuba Akpom, Marvin Johnson and Lewis Wing missing out.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to this emerging team news…

Wing on the bench, the way life should be — The Fresh Prince (@_TY_97) January 20, 2021

Britt doesn’t deserve to start. — fin (@mfcfin_) January 20, 2021

Hope i eat my words but why is Britt starting against Nottingham, he never scores against them 😂 — Matty Carson (@matty_carson) January 20, 2021

Well that’s as strong as we’ve got! 🤞🏻 — RR10 (@Juninmoon) January 20, 2021

Wing dropped is brilliant news — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) January 20, 2021

Great to see all the fickle fans are out #nothinglikegettingbehindyourteam — JHL (@JHL13575637) January 20, 2021

That’s a better side. 🔵⚫️utb — PETE R0BBO (@peterob01353594) January 20, 2021

wing, coulson and akpom not in, things are looking up.should have completed the job and left out assombalonga — paul hughes (@paulhughes321) January 20, 2021