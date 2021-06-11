‘Doesn’t convince me’, ‘Top signing’ – Wolves to rival Tottenham in pursuit of 23-y/o from EFL outfit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United could face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Ramsdale this summer, with Wolves and Spurs thought to be keen on the keeper.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have revealed that the two clubs are keen to bring in the England youth international. From Wanderers’ perspective, finding at least one new keeper could be a priority this summer.

Experienced backup John Ruddy is out-of-contract in the coming weeks, although a new offer has been tabled, whilst it has been claimed that number one Rui Patricio is attracting interest from Roma.

So, would a move to Molineux work out for Ramsdale? Is he good enough to establish himself as a regular for Bruno Lage? Here our writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s certainly worth a look.

He’s obviously not had much luck in terms of getting relegated twice in the last couple of years with both Bournemouth and Sheffield United but I don’t think you could put those seasons and displays purely down to him.

I think he’s definitely capable of playing in the Premier League once again next season and Wolves obviously could be looking for a new stopper as there seems a good chance that Rui Patricio is going to move on.

He’s still a young goalkeeper with lots to prove and improve and I think he could make good progress if he ended up arriving at Molineux.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a top signing.

Ramsdale enjoyed a fine season with Sheffield United last term despite their relegation from the Premier League, with him undoubtedly being one of the club’s shining lights.

With Rui Patricio’s contract expiring in 2022, they could do with bolstering the goalkeeper department and Ramsdale would be a stellar addition.

John Ruddy has been offered a new contract at Wanderers but is still mulling over it, so his future remains uncertain, and should he depart, Wolves would urgently need to recruit a new keeper.

Ramsdale is still only 23 and has shown that he is more than capable of cutting it in the top-flight, and he’d provide an excellent long-term solution for Bruno Lage’s team.

I’d imagine the Blades will command a significant sum for the player though, and will be looking to make back most if not more that the amount they paid for him from Bournemouth.

Thus, Wolves would certainly need to be prepared to splash the cash to lure him to Molineux, but I really do think he’d be a worthwhile addition.

Whether he gets in over Patricio would be up for debate, but long-term, this looks like a cracking potential deal.

Alfie Burns

This doesn’t convince me if I’m honest.

Ramsdale was hardly the epitome of consistency last season for Sheffield United. He improved as the season went on, but he isn’t in the same bracket of player as Rui Patricio.

Wolves might well lose the Portuguese goalkeeper this summer, but in that event it is difficult to see how fans would be happy with Ramsdale coming in as anything like an upgrade.

Surely if Wolves find themselves searching for a goalkeeper this summer, they will need someone of a higher calibre than Ramsdale.

After years and years of progress under Nuno, it’s important that Wolves don’t stand still or even regress in the Premier League now under Lage.

I worry that signings like this heighten the risk of that happening.