‘Doesn’t concern me’ – Sammy Ameobi issues message amid poor Nottingham Forest start to season

Sammy Ameobi insists that Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season doesn’t concern him, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Millwall.

The Reds – who agonisingly missed out on a play-off finish last season – have been fighting it out at the wrong end of the Championship this season.

Chris Hughton’s side ended a run of seven games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

That win leaves them sitting outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference, therefore igniting a good run of results is key over the festive period.

With Derby County also finding their form under Wayne Rooney, there is no room for error for the Reds, who are level on points with their arch rivals.

Speaking ahead of Forest’s trip to the Den this weekend, though, Sammy Ameobi has insisted that Forest’s current league position “doesn’t concern” him.

He said, via the official website: “We all know the Championship, it’s a crazy league, so we know that we’ll have to play a lot of matches in a really short space of time. Of course it’s difficult but it’s the same for everybody so every team that we come up against will have the same problems in that regard. We’ve got a strong squad and the manager likes to chop and change to keep everybody fresh so I’m confident we can cope with the schedule.

“I’m not someone who is hugely concerned about the league table at this time in the season. We’ve still got 27 games to play so there’s such a long way to go and with the quality we’ve got in this squad, the league table doesn’t concern me because I know we can put a good run of results together.

“We know how physical and combative Millwall are as a team and they’re usually a very strong team at home but hopefully we can capitalise on their lack of confidence at home this season. If we start well like we did on Tuesday night then there’s no reason why we can’t bring all three points back on Saturday night.”

The Verdict

It should concern him, to be frank.

Forest will hope to have turned a corner following their win over Wednesday in midweek, but one win doesn’t end the threat of relegation.

They are only out of the bottom-three on goal difference, so a couple of bad results could see them drop into the relegation zone.

They have tough games coming up, so Forest need to keep on working hard and picking up points by any means possible.