“Does warrant an extension” – Should QPR reach player agreement in summer? The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luke Amos’ time at QPR could be up this summer as his contract starts to wind towards a conclusion and he looks to try and push back into the side.

The 25-year-old has been out injured fair bit during his QPR career, unfortunately, and though we know he is a good player and one Neil Critchley likely rates, right now it’s hard to see where his future lies.

That said, we asked some of our writers to assess whether Rangers should offer him a new deal once his current one ends…

George Dagless

I would give him a short-term extension, yes.

It might not be the perfect situation he would want but obviously he has had fitness issues and so tying him down to a long contract wouldn’t be massively beneficial to anyone.

However, he is also a good midfield player with so much to give when he is on the pitch and keeping him around instead of losing him for free in the summer seems the better play for QPR.

Hopefully he can then remain fit and produce on the pitch next season.

Chris Gallagher

I think he does warrant an extension.

The obvious issue with Amos is his fitness issues and there’s no doubt it’s a risk to keep him knowing he could break down again in the future. However, on the pitch, the midfielder still has a lot to offer – as he proved in the previous campaign where he scored six goals in 29 games.

Due to that, I think the R’s should push to keep Amos for at least another 12 months. It’s worth noting as well that he’s just 25, so he still has a lot to offer and could become an important player in the years to come if he can stay fit.

For Amos, he will just be desperate to get back to full fitness and to show what he can do on the pitch.

Simmey Hannafin-Donaldson

I think this is a really tough one for QPR this summer.

Clearly there is a talented player in there, but Amos sure has had his fair share of injury troubles in recent years, including plenty this season.

I’m inclined to suggest the club should take a risk and offer him a short-term deal, but it would certainly be a gamble on his fitness.

Indeed, were the club to allow him to move onto pastures new this summer, it wouldn’t come as a great surprise either, which perhaps says it all.