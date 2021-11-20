Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Does this mean…?’ – These Fulham fans react to team news for Barnsley clash

Fulham will be looking to make it seven wins on the bounce when they take on Barnsley at Craven Cottage later this afternoon. 

Fulham were looking irresistible before the international break, scoring 21 goals in six games while conceding just once in that run.

Players hit form at the perfect time as Fulham looked to recover from a stumble earlier in the season and they now sit two points behind Bournemouth and six points ahead of West Brom in third.

With Fulham coming up against strugglers Barnsley, they might see this as an opportunity to put another marker down with a big win but will be keen not to get complacent as well.

With that in mind, Marco Silva has made three changes to the side that beat Peterborough a fortnight ago.

Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi at right back making his first start since August. Tom Cairney comes into the midfield for his second start of the season, coming in for Jean-Michel Seri and captains the side.

The final chance is the surprise one with Fabio Carvalho replacing Bobby De Cordova-Reid as he makes his first start since the 3-0 win over Stoke in August, in the wake of reports he has rejected the offer of a new contract from the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, Plenty of Fulham fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.


