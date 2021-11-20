‘Does this mean…?’ – These Fulham fans react to team news for Barnsley clash

Fulham will be looking to make it seven wins on the bounce when they take on Barnsley at Craven Cottage later this afternoon.

Fulham were looking irresistible before the international break, scoring 21 goals in six games while conceding just once in that run.

Players hit form at the perfect time as Fulham looked to recover from a stumble earlier in the season and they now sit two points behind Bournemouth and six points ahead of West Brom in third.

With Fulham coming up against strugglers Barnsley, they might see this as an opportunity to put another marker down with a big win but will be keen not to get complacent as well.

With that in mind, Marco Silva has made three changes to the side that beat Peterborough a fortnight ago.

Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi at right back making his first start since August. Tom Cairney comes into the midfield for his second start of the season, coming in for Jean-Michel Seri and captains the side.

The final chance is the surprise one with Fabio Carvalho replacing Bobby De Cordova-Reid as he makes his first start since the 3-0 win over Stoke in August, in the wake of reports he has rejected the offer of a new contract from the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, Plenty of Fulham fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Who's that Carvalho guy wearing the number 28? — Luca 🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@LucaM_FFC) November 20, 2021

Fabio wants to stay?? — Nathan Welch (@nwelchh1) November 20, 2021

Perhaps seri needs a break after internationals , as far as Fabio goes may as well play him while we've got him and put his value up a little, or perhaps ……. — S W Date (@date_stephen) November 20, 2021

Seri benched? Fab starting? Strange but I'm not against it — Freddie™ (@freddie_ffc) November 20, 2021

Good to see Tete is back — SportWizz (@SportWizz) November 20, 2021

Understandable about Seri being benched cuz of the travelling, but Fabio starting? Does this mean… — Denver (@Denver1879) November 20, 2021

Fabio sign the ting🙏🏻 — Fin Olley (@FinleyOlley) November 20, 2021

Seems that silva has worked out you can’t have Cairney and seri in the same team….. — Max Headroom (@MaxHeadroomFFC) November 20, 2021

They shouldn't be leaving players out for someone who's only interested in leaving. — Chris Davidson (@chrisffcuk) November 20, 2021