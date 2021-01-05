‘Does this mean Seny Dieng is off?’ – Many QPR fans concerned about Arsenal and Leeds target following club announcement

QPR have recalled goalkeeper Dillon Barnes from his loan spell at Hibs, which has drawn a concerned reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 24-year-old joined the SPFL club on a season-long loan in September, making eight appearances in total, but his spell north of the border has come to an end after four months.

With the January transfer window now open, the club announced yesterday that Barnes had been recalled from Hibs.

Seny Dieng has been Mark Warburton’s first-choice shot-stopper this term and made a hugely impressive start to life in possession of the R’s number one jersey.

His performances do not seem to have gone unnoticed, however, and the keeper has already been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Sunday Mirror (03/01: p73), Arsenal, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Dieng.

It is understood that the Premier League trio are keen to add to their options between the sticks and see the 26-year-old QPR man as a potential cover for their respective first-choice keepers.

Dieng signed a new deal in September that ties him down until the summer of 2024 but it seems that many fans of the west London club are concerned that the decision to recall Barnes indicates their current number one could be on the move this month.

Read their reaction here:

We better not get rid of dieng — JS⚡️ (@JoshStopps) January 4, 2021

So Deng is off & BOS just relegate us now! 🤦‍♂️ — Paul Frame (@Paulframe) January 4, 2021

Please don’t tell me Seny is going — North African Baller (@MorrocanSauce) January 4, 2021

basically confirming dieng is off https://t.co/xKztrr0Knt — TANSLEY® (@t8ns1ey) January 4, 2021

This better not mean Dieng is off https://t.co/yMmpLwZEx3 — thomas nichols (@TomNicholss) January 4, 2021

Hmmm does this mean Seny Dieng is off? @QPR https://t.co/cXMU1yiQRE — Paul Clifford (@soulguru) January 4, 2021

This better not mean Dieng is going https://t.co/wyWNsIjRd3 — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) January 4, 2021