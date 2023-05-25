In an age where 'Footballing Fairytales' often receive a mass amount of media coverage, there are the occasional anomaly which slips under the radar in terms of mainstream coverage and praise from outsiders.

Ahead of their League Two play-off final on Sunday, Stockport County fans may feel that their own path to Wembley is being overlooked, and here's why they have a case.

Why are more plaudits deserved?

Just like Luton Town - who find themselves one game away from the Premier League - Stockport's revival started in Non - League, but even lower down than the fifth tier.

Financial difficulties saw the club plummet from what is now the Championship in 2003/04 to spending six seasons in the National League North between 2013 and 2019.

In their three seasons back in the National League, it was evident that the club were geared towards regaining their EFL status and were able to attract some highly sought after players, such as Paddy Madden and Antoni Sarcevic.

However, at the time of Dave Challinor's appointment, they found themselves ten points behind then-leaders Boreham Wood in November 2021.

Since then, the job Challinor has done has been truly remarkable, and the momentum has only carried on picking up pace and now the club are ahead of schedule regarding Chairman Mark Stott's 'seven year strategy'.

How have they progressed across the season?

Despite having a number of highly reputable players at League Two level, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the Hatters throughout the campaign.

After a 3-1 defeat to Grimsby in mid-October, Dave Challinor's side found themselves twelve points behind the final play-off place, which ironically was also then occupied by their semi-final opponents Salford.

Since then, County have only suffered five defeats in 35 League and play-off matches, a remarkable run which only seemed to be spoken about in the midst of the side's surge towards potential automatic promotion, and whilst that didn't materialise, the side's character and talent has once again come to the fore in the play-offs.

County have the second-meanest defence throughout League Two, with Goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe's tally of 17 clean sheets only bettered by Harry Lewis, Tomas Holy and Laurence Vigoroux.

The side have also led from the front this season and shone in attacking areas, with Kyle Wooton, Will Collar and Paddy Madden all amassing over twenty goal contributions each, as well as the veteran full-back Chris Hussey's nine assists, proving the threat Stockport pose from all angles.

Will they end a 13-year absence from League One?

Stockport will be more than aware of the threats posed at them from this Carlisle side.

With both sides coming from behind against Salford and Bradford respectively, it is a testament to the character of the two sides to reach the final in the first place. Set pieces were also a key route to goal over the semi-finals for both Stockport and Carlisle as they carry such an aerial threat and have the quality of delivery needed in such big moments.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet over the two legs between them, the previously highlighted clean sheet tallies of Holy and Hinchliffe show how resolute both defences have been, and in an occasion which is known for being cagey and low-scoring, this could also be a big factor.

County come into the game as the favourites over the Cumbrians, perhaps unsurprisingly by virtue of the two sides' league positions in the regular season.

Whilst form is often known to go out of the window in one-off occasions, Stockport fans will also take solace from the fact they got the better over Carlisle in the two league meetings with a 2-0 win at Edgeley Park and a 2-2 draw at Brunton Park just over a month ago.